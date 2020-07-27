AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, August 3rd

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE American:AIM), today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST. Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM Immunotech, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time; 10:30 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/35938

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with AIM ImmunoTech, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

For investors that are unable to attend the live presentation, the webcast replay will be available directly on the conference event platform under the tab "Schedule," at: https://conference.snn.network/page-3371.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 in humans and no assurance can be given that it will be the case. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies are racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that, even if Ampligen proves effective, another treatment that eventually proves effective will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in studies we are relying on. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks. With regard to the Company's activities with Ampligen generally, no assurance can be given as to whether current or planned trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Any forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference herein and is included for reference purposes only.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: 212-671-1021

Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

SOURCE: AIM ImmunoTech via Planet MicroCap Showcase

