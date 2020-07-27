Canadian non-profit Plug'n Drive has looked at Ontario's time-of-use electricity rates and found electric vehicle owners could generate substantial income by charging at night and selling to businesses during the daytime. Doing so could mean EVs have a lower net cost than conventional vehicles.An electric vehicle (EV) driver in Ontario could recoup CA$8,400 (US$6,270) over a car's lifetime by selling energy to businesses during daytime hours. Canadian EV non-profit Plug'n Drive has published a report which considers subjects including the use of EV batteries as mobile energy storage units, ...

