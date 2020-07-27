Anzeige
Montag, 27.07.2020
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2020 | 13:08
Aexa Aerospace LLC: Aexa Aerospace Demonstrates Holographic Teleportation for Telemedicine Applications

HOUSTON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / ?Aexa Aerospace, a NASA contractor and developer of the HoloWizard augmented reality application for support to real-time operations, has further enhanced the "holoportation" capabilities they previously developed.

This demonstration focuses on the utility of holoportation to remotely administer part of a stroke exam, and to coach the proper technique for physical therapy.

The demonstration illustrates the many possibilities for telemedicine support using this powerful holoportation technique.

Holoportation uses secure encrypted communication.

For more information, please visit https://aexa.com.

Media Contact:
Karen Gress
Phone: 713.260.9624
Email: karengress@aexa.us

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
