?Donde Search?, which transforms the online shopping experience using a breakthrough AI Visual Discovery Technology, today announced it has partnered with Garmentory?, the online destination for emerging and contemporary fashion to power AI Visual Discovery on Garmentory.com unique marketplace.

Garmentory brings the best indie boutiques and emerging designers from around the world to the fashion enthusiast with 500+ boutiques and 3000+ designers. They will leverage Donde's support of more than 15,000 different product features across the fashion categories to offer a leading-edge digital commerce shopping experience.

Due to COVID-19, shopping has shifted mainly online, and consumer preferences have changed. Indie boutiques and designers needed an online presence (now more than ever) and found it on Garmentory.com. In marketplaces with a large variety of items, there is a challenge to help consumers find the item they want, and their preferred designs. Also, the items data is not consistent and unified, for example, a "Jumpsuit" can be "Overall", "Balloon sleeve" can be defined as "Puffed sleeve", "Bardot" as "Open shoulder" etc., these are all used interchangeably, challenging shoppers to filter and search only in a unified way. Using computer vision and AI to automatically tag items creates a unified catalog even from several merchants using different terms.

"We selected Donde Search to power our Product Discovery after benchmarking and evaluating several options" said Sunil Gowda, Co-Founder CEO at Garmentory. "Donde's offering includes innovative solutions that solve the marketplace's real needs. Automating the tagging process and extracting a rich set of attributes is only the first step in a great partnership."

Garmentory started by implementing deep tagging and using the rich and accurate tags for search and discovery. Donde's solution adds more than 20 features per fashion category and a classification coverage of more than 95% for every attribute. By understanding the shopper intent with each click, Garmentory will also offer personalized similar styles recommendations that shoppers are most likely to buy. Donde's intuitive Visual Search Navigation tool, using visual cues rather than words will be integrated in the future as well.

"We are excited to join forces with Garmentory and transform the online shopping experience using innovative AI Visual technologies." said Liat Zakay, Founder CEO at Donde Search. "Now that online shopping is playing a big role in "the new normal", and online shops and marketplaces will naturally grow, we are confident with the value that AI Visual Discovery adds to consumer experience, and to retailers conversion rates and sales".

The rich and accurate data enables product tagging at scale to accelerate product online readiness and boost SEO by 22% from organic search, and 15-35% uplift in text search relevancy. Donde had already seen great results with leading retailers and significantly increased sales conversions and Average Order Value by up to 20%.

About Donde Search

Donde Search uses Computer Vision and AI to automatically extract visual attributes from product images and turn them into unique style-based data that improves merchandising, personalization, and search across e-commerce platforms. Our rich and accurate set of attributes enables better discoverability of products and empowers shoppers with a more intuitive product discovery based on visual cues rather than words. Based on shopper's behavior, Donde understands the personal style DNA and offers hyper-personalized recommendations matching personal style and affinity.

By integrating Donde's technology, retailers can react faster to trends, reduce operational overhead, shorten the time to purchase and improve the user experience. Our SaaS platform is being used by leading retailers worldwide. Donde's platform has significantly increased these retailers' sales conversions and Average Order Value by up to 20%.

You can follow Donde on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Garmentory

Garmentory is a one-stop-shop for over 1,000 independent designers and boutiques around the world. Founded in 2013, our curated marketplace of boutiques and designers began with a mission to support the shopsmall movement and the people behind it.

Today, supporting small businesses has never been easier in just a click of a button our customers can access 100,000+ unique and high quality pieces, including sustainably manufactured clothing, accessories, home goods and childrenswear. At Garmentory we believe in a lifestyle of fewer, better things from handcrafted items to timeless vintage, our thoughtfully curated products will last for years to come.

