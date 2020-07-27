Den 26 juli 2020 offentliggjorde Danir Resources AB ("Danir Resources") ett pressmeddelande med information om att bolaget ingått ett avtal om att förvärva aktier i Poolia AB ("Poolia"). Förvärvet är villkorat av konkurrensmyndighetstillstånd. Förutsatt att erforderliga tillstånd erhålls har Danir Resources för avsikt att lämna ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Poolia. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Poolia AB (POOL B, ISIN-kod SE0000567539, orderboks-ID 003974) ska observationsnoteras. On July 26, 2020, Danir Resources AB ("Danir Resources") published a press release with information that the company has entered into an agreement on acquisition of shares in Poolia AB ("Poolia"). The completion of the acquisition is conditional upon approval from relevant competition authorities. Provided that all necessary approvals are obtained, Danir Resources intends to make a mandatory bid to the remaining shareholders in Poolia. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Poolia AB (POOL B, ISIN code SE0000567539, order book ID 003974) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB