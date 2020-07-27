DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands Retains North Equities to Roll Out Social Media Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / (OTC PINK:DNAX). DNA Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has selected North Equities, an up and coming Investor Engagement marketing company, to create and manage DNA's social media platform. The service will promote company engagement with the public and shareholders.

About North Equities: The North Equities team has more than 100 years of equity experience, as well as 3 deal of the year awards in Canada. With experience in the VC world of investing and more than $2B in equity raised, they have helped more than 200 companies acquire more than 120k+ investors combined. With the perfect combination of expertise, tactics, and a track record in fundraising and marketing, North Equities has created the next evolution of investor relations.

DNA Brands (DNAX), is a Colorado holding company. At present, it owns all the IP for It's Two time award winning Energy Drink, DNA Energy. In March 2020, DNA Brands Acquired 954Solar as a wholly owned subsidiary, creating a solar digital marketing division. The company is looking to make one final acquisition (who we are currently in talks with), resulting in a Holding Company with a few operating entities, working for the benefit of shareholders.

During 2019, 954Solar did approximately $1.2 Million in contractual solar sales. Now under the DNA Brands umbrella, 954Solar is actively marketing. The company anticipates contractual sales to jump drastically in the coming months.

954Solar is also expanding as a solar digital marketing agency. The company has developed a proprietary, cutting edge automation software that markets to consumers in the solar industry. The company is now actively advertising and marketing to solar friendly states such as AZ, CA, FL, IL, NJ, NY, TX.

In addition, DNA Brands has entered into early stage discussions and negotiations with several seasoned cannabis groups (as potential partners and/or operators) to partner/acquire cannabis projects in states in which cannabis is already permitted.

"We believe that full Federal cannabis legalization is coming within the next 18-36 months." By positioning ourselves early with the appropriate partners, this will give us a major market advantage and allow us to scale quickly. Working with our investment network, efforts are continuing to mount as we move forward to closing a cannabis transaction inside of DNA. "We are looking to have a few wholly owned subsidiaries inside of DNA, working to build shareholder value," stated CEO Adrian McKenzie.

With the innovation and leadership at North Equities we believe once we start building content and create a social media presence, this will be a great way to express our message of growth through acquisitions. Stated Adrian McKenzie CEO of DNA Brands Inc.

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward -Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

