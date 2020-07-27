Stibo Systems, the global leader in delivering transparency through Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, today announced its second consecutive inclusion in Database Trends and Applications' (DBTA) annual "DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data." The list, now in its eighth year, salutes today's top companies in data management and analysis.

Stibo Systems' MDM solutions help customers achieve visibility across multiple data domains, including customer, product, supplier and location, through one solution a "single version of the truth." MDM allows businesses to make sense of their ever-expanding body of data and provide customers with the product and business insights they request.

"Transparency and truth are both critical in today's global economy. Surface-level data like product availability and shipping status are table stakes. Customers also want to see that the businesses they patronize use customer data ethically and operate sustainably," said Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. "We're pleased that the team at Database Trends and Applications has recognized our transparency-driven approach to master data management for a second consecutive year."

The annual DBTA 100 list recognizes companies based on execution, vision, innovation, and presence in delivering both products and services to the marketplace. All 100 companies are featured in the June edition of Database Trends and Applications. Stibo System's listing can be found here.

"We're excited to announce our eighth annual list, as the industry continues to grow and evolve," said Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at Database Trends and Applications. "Now, more than ever, businesses are looking for ways transform how they operate and deliver value to customers with greater agility, efficiency and innovation. This list seeks to highlight those companies that have been successful in establishing themselves as unique resources for data professionals and stakeholders."

Tweet This

Stibo Systems commitment to MDM transparency earns business a spot on @dbtrends 100 list for the second consecutive year MDM masterdatamanagement

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions that help companies create transparency in their business processes. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world, including 42 among the Fortune 500, that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered is in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005377/en/

Contacts:

Volker Bitzer

Stibo Systems, EMEA/APAC

+49 175 6045112

Volker.Bitzer@stibosystems.com



Sherry Grote

Stibo Systems, Americas

678-457-3268

shgr@stibosystems.com