01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Reports on Business Activities with Increased Remote Access Users in Response to the Coronavirus

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / 01 Communique (the "Company") (ONE:TSX-V) TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce that 01 Communique's I'm InTouch remote access service user numbers have been on the rise, especially in Japan where it is marketed as DoMobile. As many companies have moved towards remote work in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this trend is expected to continue and is anticipated to be reflected in upcoming financial results.

Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique stated, "Our remote access product users have increased in response to the lengthy span of the coronavirus pandemic. While many companies have moved towards remote work to address employees' safety and business continuity, telework has also allowed many companies to save money and give their employees less commuting time." Mr. Cheung continued, "I'm In Touch, has allowed individuals, small businesses, or a workgroup within a large corporation to use remote desktop services which include Remote PC Access."

Mr. Shane Muramatsu-san, Sales General Manager of Mobile Business Division of Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. stated, "It is hard to say that the corona pandemic contributes to our businesses, but it is a reality that this tragedy has stimulated change not only to our way of business but also our way of life. I want to propel the speed of change for a rosy future."

I'm InTouch and DoMobile are a remote desktop connection software that offers fast, easy, and secure capabilities to remotely control a distant computer via the Internet. I'm InTouch also acts as a mobile mailbox which mobilizes Outlook and lets the user keep all inbound and outbound emails securely on their own computer. The intelligent notification feature allows configuration to receive real-time alerts at a mobile device when emails from certain pre-defined senders arrive at in Outlook.

During this pandemic, VPNs have become a major source of hacker penetration with too much trust between the remote device and the corporate network. Bad actors can hack into the remote device to gain access to the entire corporate network. I'm InTouch and DoMobile are a "zero-trust" style of remote access without establishing any trust between the remote device and the corporate network

Additional information and a free 30 day trail for I'm in Touch can be found at: https://www.01com.com/imintouch-remote-pc-desktop/.

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced an additional business unit focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's remote access products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

