Forecast 2020 published after successful capital increase and record half year

Sales expectations of EUR 22 24 million

EBITDA expected at EUR 5.5 6 million

The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for investing NAGA.com, today announced a sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2020.

After a strong first half of the year with a clear growth trend for all KPIs such as new registrations, deposits, transactions and trading volumes, the Management Board expects significant growth in both total sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Based on current expectations, the Management Board anticipates sales of between EUR 22 million and EUR 24 million in the course of the 2020 financial year (Sales 2019: EUR 6.2 million). Accordingly, the Management Board calculates an EBITDA between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6 Million (EBITDA 2019: EUR 9.1 million).

"As mentioned in previous press releases, we are focusing strongly on growth. Our goal is to quadruple sales in 2020 compared to 2019. We not only want to underline the turnaround, but also to show investors that NAGA offers an innovative product, has a clear technological lead over the competition and therefore has strong growth potential. The planned growth is primarily linked to increased investments in marketing and sales. We have collected fresh capital for these initiatives. This has a stronger impact on EBITDA in some quarters, as it was the case in Q2, but it is essential to gain further market share and build momentum. With the anticipated growth, we still aim for an EBITDA margin of around 25% and focus on 2021 to start with a lot of momentum and grow even faster", comments CEO Benjamin Bilski.

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative ?ntech company that has developed a socially enhanced ?nancial system that creates a uni?ed and seamless experience across personal ?nance and investing. Its proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading, investing, and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard and social investing features such as a Feed, a Messenger and Auto-Copy. NAGA is a synergistic all-in-one solution that's accessible and inclusive, and that provides a better way to trade, invest, connect, earn, acquire and pay, across both ?at and crypto.

