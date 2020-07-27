ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Completes Audit and Files for Up-Listing to the OTCQB(R)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced that the audit conducted by Weinberg & Company CPA's., an independent certified public accounting firm registered with the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"), has been completed and the Company has filed a request to be up up-listed to the Over the Counter Quotation Bureau ("OTCQB®").

This action is fundamental to the Company's efforts to demonstrate greater transparency to its investors and bring greater visibility before a substantially larger investor group. To be eligible to trade on this market tier, companies must have annual financials audited by a PCAOB auditor, have a board of directors that includes at least two Independent Directors, have an Audit Committee, a majority of which are Independent Directors, be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual certification process as well as other requirements.

The OTCQB® Venture Market will allow Clickstream to appeal to a more sophisticated pool of investors, particularly institutional investors, dramatically increase liquidity & visibility, as well as solidify its position within the digital content and original programming market.

Michael Handelman, CFO of Clickstream stated "We are pleased with the timely audit conducted by Weinberg & Company and look forward to becoming a member of the OTCQB® venture market. We believe this up listing will enhance Clickstream's profile within the investment community and broaden our shareholder base."

ABOUT OTCQB®

Operated by The OTC Markets, the OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

ABOUT ("PCAOB") PUBLIC COMPANY ACCOUNTING OVERSIGHT BOARD

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is a private-sector, nonprofit corporation created by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee the audits of public companies and other issuers in order to protect the interests of investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke and Jordan Andino on subject matter ranging from sports trivia, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space and culinary. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

