Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: GRCV's Yuka E-Commerce Expands TV Sales Into UK Market for the Ultimate Shopping Destination

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") has revolutionized the TV shopping industry providing TV networks, producers, and viewers access to world-class brands.

Over the last five years, the company has positioned itself not only as an e-commerce specialist but as a seasoned television agency having secured features for well over 100 products on reputable TV shows generating more than $20 million dollars in sales.

With an expansive catalog of 10,000+ products spanning across all consumer categories, Yuka has successfully managed to continuously offer trusted products at remarkable prices for participation in sales-driven TV segments showcased on ABC, NBC and CBS.

Major entertainment programs such as The Wendy Williams Show, The Talk, Access Hollywood, The Real, and many others prominently feature brands in all categories offering goods at 50% and up to 90% off MSRP (retail).

With limited quantities and styles made available exclusively to the shows' audience, this direct -to-consumer promotion allows Yuka brands to gain massive exposure and generate high sales volumes thanks to an average viewership of 2.8 million people tuning in daily.

"In recent weeks Yuka has further expanded its reach into the United Kingdom with the UK-based televised home shopping network; TJC. Securing prime air-time and significant purchase orders for the third and fourth quarter" Meir Avitan, CEO of Yuka, stated that "this strategic partnership with the TJC Home Shopping Channel was ideally suited for our expansion given their affirmed broadcast reach, diverse customer base, and the customer experience it delivers. We see it as a natural fit within our path to grow Yuka throughout the United Kingdom and Europe," he added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com

