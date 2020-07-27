Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 30, 2020

REDWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-862-298-0844. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at http://www.avinger.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Avinger's website, www.avinger.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig

Chief Financial Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7916

ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598971/Avinger-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2020-Results-on-July-30-2020