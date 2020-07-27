Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire E.G. Insight

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company" or "Beyond Commerce"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire all of the equity of E.G. Insight, Inc., a St. Paul, Minnesota based customer and provider of employee data analytics.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to add approximately $1 million in annual revenue. It is anticipated to close by early August and, pursuant to the Agreement, Beyond Commerce would assume approximately $140,000.00 of debt, entering into an employment agreement with Eric Engwall, the former owner of E.G. Insight, Inc.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to welcome Eric and his team on board to our ever-growing data and analytics company. E.G. Insight has established a solid number of offerings to measure and analyze customer and employee data and has assembled a loyal roster of clients. We believe there is great opportunity to cross-sell offerings with our solutions and customers of Service800. We are looking forward to closing this acquisition."

Over the past 30 years, E.G. Insight has worked with global clients to gather and analyze meaningful information about their strategic accounts, competitors, and employees. E.G. Insight has focused on asking the right questions of the right people - the relationships that matter most to clients. E.G Insight's proprietary approach begins with gathering in-depth, strategic feedback from a company's most valued customers. The philosophy emphasizes directly identifying and addressing the needs of the customers and has created the Customer Review process to implement this approach. With over 300,000 interviews completed in more than 70 countries, E.G. Insight has been equipping organizations to have in-depth, structured conversations with their most important contacts since their inception.

E.G. Insight also set out to find a solution that would help businesses implement the organizational changes and quality improvements requested by valued customers. The result was a unique process called the Talk2® interview, which was designed to tap into the experience and ingenuity of employees and gain deeper insights from these critical workers. Today, it is being utilized to find solutions to tough organizational challenges like workforce diversity, merger & acquisition integration, and leadership changes.

E.G. Insight's complete list of offerings includes:

The Customer Review process

Customer Surveys

Employee Surveys

Market Studies

Talk2® Employee Interviews

Customer Advisory Boards

Focus Groups

Partnership Reviews

Supplier Reviews

For additional information, please visit: https://www.eginsight.com.

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on the acquisition of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

