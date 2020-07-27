Mars Food takes the precautionary step to voluntarily recall?select production batches of Uncle Ben's Brown Basmati 250g Ready to heat rice

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK, July 27, 2020 Mars Food is taking the precautionary step to voluntarily recall select production batches of UNCLE BEN'S Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches, due to the possibility of the presence of glass.

We are working with retailers to have the product removed from store shelves. We would like to advise retailers and consumers to check any packs of UNCLE BEN'S Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches purchased featuring the best before codes listed below. This product should not be consumed.

Consumers with impacted product can contact us at 0800-952-1234 for further information.

Please note that this is an isolated incident and that no other Uncle Ben's products have been affected or are included in the recall, and are safe to consume.

At Mars Food, our number one priority is food safety. We are deeply committed to keeping our food safe and take situations such as these extremely seriously. We apologize for any inconvenience.

PRODUCT BEST BEFORE DATES UNCLE BEN'S Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice 17/11/2020 08/12/2020 09/12/2020 08/01/2021 18/01/2021 19/01/2021 02/03/2021 16/03/2021 20/03/2021 24/05/2021 14/06/2021 15/06/2021 03/07/2021 19/07/2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219806/Uncle_Bens_Brown_Basmati.jpg