Inspired by PPE Products, InnokinCares Launches New Product - Filter Fan Cap (FFC)

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnokinCares, a subsidiary of Innokin Technology, announces the launch of a new product - Filter Fan Cap (FFC), a cap innovatively integrated an air filter with dual electric fans. The FFC offers options for different life scenarios.

Dr. Ivan Zhao, Project Manager of InnokinCares said, "The product is designed for users when they are in public areas and feel uncomfortable to wear a mask for long time."

Equipped with two electric fans and a replaceable filter, the FFC filters the air and blows clean air downwards from the cap, making constant steam of cool and clean filtered air available for users. Its LED and Haptic Buzz will indicate when the power is running low. The FFC could be charged via micro USB. Powered by a 2000mAh battery, the dual fans could run for 5 hours on low speed option and 3 hours on high.

Easy to clean and disinfect, the Face-shield with the zipper is sold separately and could be used as an option to attach into the FFC when users need an extra layer. With the Face-shield added, the FFC covers users' eyes and face.

The FFC is modular and offers three variations, making it ideal for all kinds of real-life situations.

In crowded areas such as on a subway, bus, airplane or train, users could wear a quality mask and the FFC with a face shield attached. The FFC will provide filtered cool air and ease the discomfort caused by masks.

When users are in low risk areas where wearing a mask is not mandatory, they could choose to wear the FFC with Face-shield, and turn on the fan to circulate air down behind the shield, which will provide comfort in warm weather.

For social occasions such as eating in a restaurant, drinking in a bar, exercising in a gym, or in open areas with few people, such as on the beach, the FFC can be used without the Face-shield.

The Filter Fan Cap are now available on store.innokincares.com, for more information of this product, please visit: www.innokincares.com, or contact us at: info@innokincares.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217298/Filter_Fan_Cap.jpg