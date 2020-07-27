Nokia Oyj: Nokia and U.S. Cellular team up for 5G mmWave to modernize 5G capabilities for enhanced customer experiences

Nokia will deploy its AirScale mmWave radio products with Cloud RAN capabilities to support U.S. Cellular's customers with 5G and IoT services and to support new business models such as fixed wireless access

U.S. Cellular's enhanced 5G network will meet the growing demand for capacity and speed today and in the future as 5G use cases evolve

27 July 2020

Chicago and Dallas - Nokia and U.S. Cellular today announced an agreement to add 5G mmWave capabilities in the 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum bands. U.S. Cellular will deploy Nokia's award-winning AirScale portfolio, with Cloud RAN capabilities, to provide enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) 5G mmWave.

The Nokia AirFrame open edge solution for Cloud RAN will also be included in the deployments, enabling a virtualized RAN that provides scalable benefits such as, significant Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction through simplification automation and operation efficiency gains, as well as through the support of open ecosystems.

To support U.S. Cellular's advanced IoT and enterprise customers, the company has also opted to include Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) solution as a deployment component, which allows the scaling of 5G IoT services faster and more cost-effectively.

U.S. Cellular is beginning its multi-year deployment of 5G mmWave now, with commercial availability planned for 2021.

Mike Irizarry, CTO, U.S. Cellular, said: "U.S. Cellular and Nokia are taking bold steps forward together in the realm of 5G modernization and connectivity. With 5G mmWave technology from Nokia, we can provide our customers with the leading-edge capabilities of high performance, ultra-low latency 5G. By readying our network with these key foundational network elements, we can offer an even wider range of communications services that enhance our customers' wireless experience."

Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations for Americas, Nokia, said: "We are pleased to extend our relationship with U.S. Cellular with 5G mmWave technology and enable the company to deliver to its consumer and enterprise customers exciting new 5G services that require lightning performance with no discernable latency. This is a big leap forward in the provision of fast, secure and reliable networks in the Western, Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions."

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services, and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work, and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com . To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular , Twitter.com/uscellular and

YouTube.com/uscellularcorp .

