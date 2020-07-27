Supermicro Unveils New Generation Top-Loading Storage Systems for High-Capacity Cloud-Scale Deployments

Customers Can Leverage Multiple Expansion Options with Flexible 60-bay and 90-bay Systems Available in Single-Node, Dual-Node, SBB, or JBOD Configurations

SAN JOSE, California, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced an extension of its market-proven ultra-dense storage solutions with new 60-bay and 90-bay solutions. These best-in-class high-capacity storage and expansion systems are optimized for cloud-scale storage implementations as well as HPC storage applications.

This new top-loading architecture delivers the improved flexibility, modularity, and serviceability that customers need. Both 60-bay and 90-bay systems are available in single-node and dual-node configurations, where the drives evenly split between each node. Also, the drives can be in a storage bridge bay (SBB) configuration for high availability, in which both nodes have access to all the drives, and one node backs up the other in case of a failure. With a modular, tool-less design, all key onboard systems - hot-swap server nodes, expanders, fan modules, power supplies, and drives - are fully optimized for easy serviceability by a single technician.

"Anticipating changing market dynamics and high growth in software-defined, cloud-based storage, Supermicro can help data centers to rapidly modernize their equipment to leverage flexible architectures, tool-less design modularity, and simple expansion capabilities," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our new high-capacity storage systems continue Supermicro's focus on resource-saving and deliver industry-leading capacity per watt for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and lower total cost to the environment (TCE)."

Supermicro's new high-capacity top-loading systems are optimized for enterprise environments, and support scale-up and scale-out architectures. These 4U systems feature 60x or 90x hot-swap 2.5"/3.5" SAS3/SATA3 bays plus 2x onboard PCI-E M.2 slots and 2x internal slim SATA SSD slots. The single-node system also supports 2x rear hot-swap 2.5" bays for OS mirroring and optional 4x NVMe U.2 bays for fast caching. At maximum configuration, the system supports 1,440 terabytes of cost-optimized storage. The single- and dual-node systems use 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors in a dual-socket configuration with 16x DIMM slots per server node.

Supermicro Storage Summit

Supermicro is launching this product line in conjunction with the first Supermicro Storage Summit, which will highlight leadership technology and solutions for cloud-based storage. The Supermicro Storage Summit will take place in North America/EMEA on July 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PDT, and on July 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. GMT+8 Asia-Pacific. Please click here for more information and to register.

