Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour Enhances Media Relations Opportunities for Agencies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / In an effort to connect with industry media members and strengthen relationships with popular industry outlets, agencies have been turning to Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour (VP GT) to bolster their outreach efforts. The platform's ability to effectively optimize owned media has allowed agencies to empower their media and marketing communications campaigns with impactful press releases that can garner substantial attention from trending outlets and publications.

CMOs and marketing agencies have come to realize the importance of the media's role as the pandemic has progressed. The majority of in-person and out-of-home (OOH) marketing campaigns have been rendered ineffective as a result of the crisis; brands that have been able to successfully secure media coverage to promote their stories have had to adjust their campaign strategies to remain relevant during the new normal. Newswire Campaign Managers, who oversee campaigns for VP GT clients, understand the media landscape and its ever-evolving nature. By leveraging Newswire's powerful software and expertise, clients can boost their campaign efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing services.

"The VP GT is a go-to tool for any marketing or PR professional looking to increase their company's connections to industry media," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "It is also helpful in strengthening media relations campaigns as it provides a way for companies to deliver relevant information in a timely manner. Relevancy and timeliness - two major components of the journalism and media industries that the VP GT can provide."

Journalists have faced difficulties in their own work environments, as much of their work has been restricted to the confines of their own homes. With that being said, it is important to note that many publications have seen their viewership figures soar since the beginning of the pandemic, with some sites seeing as much as 57% increases in audience engagement. By converting owned media content into earned media opportunities through the VP GT, businesses can increase their brand awareness and drive more traffic to their site, resulting in new leads and increased sales figures.

"Media relations is an aspect of marketing that often goes overlooked, but in reality, it is one of the most important parts of any successful campaign," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "By establishing strong relationships and trust with industry media, companies can start the conversation and build credibility over time as they become authoritative figures in their respective spaces."

The Value Pack Guided Tour's flat rate, fixed-price model provides businesses of all sizes with access to unbeatable value at a reasonable cost. As more and more businesses look to optimize their media and marketing communications campaigns, VP GT customers can have peace of mind as they accelerate their campaign production and enhance their overall branding and publicity with ease through strategic media relations programs.

To boost your business's media relations through strategic campaigns and content optimization, learn more about the Value Pack Guided Tour by clicking here.

