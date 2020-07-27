Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations' (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) President & CEO, Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., is Interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media. Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs).

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Sixth Wave" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5yEZ-7lbzA

The company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Subsequent to the interview, the company issued an update on its development and deployment of its Affinity MIP technology which is being used in the company's Affinity Cannabis Extraction System.

Since commencing the development of the Affinity System, the company has achieved a number of key milestones towards delivering an innovative purification solution to the cannabis market. The Affinity System uses the Company's patent-pending Affinity Molecularly Imprinted Polymer ("MIP") technology for the cannabis and hemp industry.

The company's MIP technology uses formulations which are based on extensive research and development and various levels of bench-scale testing which has demonstrated a strong affinity for cannabinoids and a protocol by which they can be removed selectively and efficiently without modification of the cannabinoids or use of toxic chemicals.

Current configurations of the Affinity Systems are capable of taking winterized and partially winterized crude cannabis oils and eliminating distillation and chromatography while still yielding high purity distillates and isolates. In addition, the Company is currently researching and developing additional formulations to completely eliminate the need for winterization using the Company's Affinity System.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the company has products at various stages of development.

For more information please visit the company's website www.SixthWave.com or contact Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President and CEO, at 801-582-0559 or email info@SixthWave.com.

