Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GTX Corp. (GTXO)("the Company"), a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. CEO of the Company, Patrick Bertagna, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Bertagna about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a wearable technology, medical supply company," explained Bertagna. "We're best known for our flagship product, the GPS SmartSole," he added. "This is a GPS device inside of an orthotic insole, and it's designed to track and monitor people with cognitive disorders, such as autism, dementia, and also law enforcement and military - people who need a covert type of tracking solution," said Bertagna. "We're known to be in the tracking and monitoring business, all around medical supplies, but since COVID hit us in March, we pivoted and have also started distributing PPEs. That is going very well for us."

"Has COVID-19 changed your business in the short or long-term?" asked Jolly. "Well, I think like all businesses it definitely had an impact on us," said Bertagna. "Short-term, our supply chains were interrupted," he explained. "We took it head-on like every single other business across the globe did," continued Bertagna. "However, we also saw this coming in late February, and because we deal with a lot of assisted living facilities and medical distributors, we reacted and pivoted quickly and started bringing in PPE," said Bertagna. "We started bringing in masks as early as March, right when the pandemic really hit, and from there we really grew and expanded our line of health and safety solutions."

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company's products can be found on their website. "Absolutely," said Bertagna, adding that the Company stands out among other medical supply companies by allowing customers to order small quantities of products from their site and offering curbside pick-up. "It's a lot of service that we provide in terms of delivering these products," he added. "We also bring in the best, highest-quality, FDA-certified products."

"What projects is your company currently working on right now?", asked Jolly. "On the PPE side, we're working on government contracts," said Bertagna, adding that the Company is also focused on supplying schools and small businesses with PPE products. "Obviously, we have a whole B2C channel, so consumers can come on our website every day," he added. "But our business focus, our B2B focus, right now is on government contracts, small to medium-sized businesses, and schools."

Bertagna shared that the Company is also in the process of developing new technology, including an adhesive patch that will collect the body's temperature for three to four days and allows users to retrieve the information easily. "Long-term, we're working on our next-generation 4G LTE SmartSole with a whole bunch of new features, and we anticipate launching that sometime in the third or fourth quarter," said Bertagna.

The conversation then turned to the Company's growth potential throughout 2020. "Over the last three or four months, we have demonstrated that we have weathered COVID," said Bertagna, sharing that despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Company's overall revenues have continued to increase. "We're expecting to see growth this year, in a year where most companies are going to be grateful if they just stay alive."

"GTXO is strong and has shown that it is resilient, even during the most difficult financial landscape in modern history. We've shown that we can respond quickly and adapt and move nimbly, and it's definitely a company to watch," closed Bertagna.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company's customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

