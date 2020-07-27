Zhuding International Limited - Using Copper Nanomaterials as an Antimicrobial Surface

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Zhuding International Limited (OTC PINK:ZHUD) As Covid-19 has spread, so has our fear of surfaces. Zhuding International Limited is optimistic about the trial for copper nanoparticles on the building materials. "Due to their positively perceived characteristics, nanomaterials are increasingly used by the construction industry on building surfaces creating so-called "nano-effect." said Xiang Mulin, Chief Executive Officer of Zhuding International Limited.

Xiang Mulin said, "We are taking the first step in applying copper nanomaterials on construction products to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. And we want to make this affordable and ready for commercial use."

About Zhuding International Limited

Zhuding International Limited operates as a building materials manufacturer. The Company uses its own patented technology to create lightweight composite wall panels suitable for use in commercial and residential construction from recycled materials derived from mining, industrial, agricultural, and domestic waste.

