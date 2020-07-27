Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Company Introduces New CEO

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders.

In February of 2020 the company's new CEO, Jason Tucker, acquired the company from its previous management. As a condition of the change of control, former management returned their common and preferred shares back to the company treasury. The company also managed to negotiate the return of shares issued to a consultant, as there was no record of those services having been rendered.

With the change of control comes a new company direction. LEAS will be focused on leveraging technology assets with an initial focus on the Fintech industry and the Internet of Things (IOT). The "Internet of Things", simply put, are devices and objects that also have an online connection such as personal voice assistants, smart home systems, video doorbells etc.

The company will perform in-house development as well as licensing third party technologies. Products developed by the company and or in conjunction with partners will also be able to lease parts of the code to clients for their own product applications in a white label format.

Finally, the company is working out terms with an established tech industry veteran also experienced with public companies to join its board of directors.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to become CEO of LEAS. After searching for a public vehicle for several months, to further leverage technology assets, I was extremely pleased to be able to find an existing public entity with very few legacy issues. I look forward to continue sharing the exciting things we'll be doing now and into the future."

