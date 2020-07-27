Will jointly deliver new modular test platform Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) Platform

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, IPG Automotive, a global leader in virtual test driving technology and Nordsys, one of the leading companies for the development of software system architectures for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, are collaborating to design and develop a modular test platform that will accelerate the validation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and functions for autonomous driving.

The automotive industry is facing tremendous change and multiple technology disruptions. The number of sensors and quantity of data that needs to be processed by the decision-making units in ADAS-enabled cars is driving increased complexity in development, simulation and testing. In addition to the complexity associated with the technical limitations of various sensor emulation implementations, is the integration into a complete and comprehensive environment due to the lack of standard interfaces.

Keysight, IPG Automotive and Nordsys have established a multi-year collaboration to create a solution the Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) platform which will emulate synchronized connections to all relevant sensors in a car such as the global navigation satellite system (GNSS), vehicle to everything (V2X) camera and radar, in a single system.

ADE enables automotive OEMs, and their partners, to focus on the development and testing of ADAS systems and algorithms, including sensor fusion and decision-making algorithms. It is an open platform that simplifies integration with commercial 3D modeling, HIL systems and existing test and simulation environments.

"Combining the experience and expertise of Keysight, IPG and Nordsys will deliver a solution that enables customers to simulate and emulate their components, software and systems including sensor fusion and decision-making algorithms," noted vice president and general manager of Keysight's automotive industry segment, Tom Goetzl.

"Our innovative software solutions allow for transfer of real test scenarios including the entire environment into the virtual world with a high level of detail. We are delighted to bring this powerful and real-time capable software modeling technology to ADE and participate with Keysight in this partnership," commented Steffen Schmidt, managing director of IPG Automotive.

"Nordsys creates software-controlled applications focused on the automotive industry, as well as hardware and software solutions for V2X communications. We look forward to bringing this expertise to ADE and the collaboration with Keysight," said Manfred Miller, CEO of Nordsys.

