Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) has made the decision to secure its IPTV services with the next-generation capabilities offered by the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) framework.

The VCAS Ultra deployment is the first of its kind in Cyprus, integrating forensic watermarking capabilities to establish a complete, end-to-end security platform. Cyta, a semi-governmental organization incorporated by law and a key player in the local IPTV market, selected the comprehensive multi-network revenue security solution because it is flexible to deploy and offers smooth scalability for future goals and service growth.

Also included in the VCAS Ultra deployment is session-based, user-specific watermarking. By tracking and enforcing content rights, Verimatrix Watermarking can help Cyta identify piracy at its point of origin.

"Cyta has turned the island of Cyprus into a true telecommunications hub, and we are thrilled to offer our expertise in revenue security through the next stage of its journey," said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO of Verimatrix. "VCAS Ultra presents an optimized IPTV/OTT security solution that will grow with Cyta as it continues to satisfy the ever-increasing need for innovative and flexible viewing options in the region."

About Cyta

Cyta is a semi-government organization. It was established with the aim of providing, maintaining and developing a comprehensive telecommunications service, both nationally and internationally. Cyta is considered to be the leading provider of integrated electronic communications services in Cyprus. For more information, visit www.cyta.com.cy/.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

