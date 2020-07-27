Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended 27-Jul-2020 / 17:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Grand City Properties S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended* *Grand City Properties S.A.* (the '*Company*') *ISIN: LU0775917882* *WKN*: *A1JXCV* *Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended* *Regulated information dated 27 July 2020* *1. *Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF) *Grand City Properties S.A., E-1147* *2. *Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) *N/A* *3. *Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer *171,864,050 shares* *4. *Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights *171,864,050 voting rights* *5. *Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) *N/A* *6. *Origin of the change *Capital increase* *7. *Date when the change occurred *10 July 2020* ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 78080 EQS News ID: 1102699 End of Announcement EQS News Service

