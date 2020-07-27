Regulatory News:
Pursuant to its share buy-back program approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting of 19 May 2020 (13th resolution), SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)has concluded a transaction of 10,000 options on own shares (collar). This transaction is aimed at partially hedging the performance shares program maturing in 2023 (the "Program"), approved by the 20th resolution of this General Meeting.
This Program representing a maximum of 200,000 shares, SEB S.A. may conclude same kind of transactions later on, up to the Progam amount, in order to increase its hedging level.
Issuer:
SEB S.A.
Issuer ID Code:
969500WP61NBK098AC47
Transaction Date:
07/24/2020
Underlying financial instrument ID Code:
Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK
Option Forward
European collar
Number of shares:
10,000 shares
Maturity:
05/12/2023
Currency:
Euro
Market:
Over The Counter
Objective:
Hedging of performance shares program maturity 2023
Next key dates
October 26 after market closes
9-month 2020 sales and financial data
Find us on… www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of more than 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide
SEB SA
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €50,307,064 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005326/en/
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
Isabelle Posth
Raphaël Hoffstetter
comfin@groupeseb.com
Tel: 33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Dept
Cathy Pianon
Caroline Philips
com@groupeseb.com
Phone: 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00
Phone: 33 (0) 6 49 82 28 45
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
Phone: 33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70