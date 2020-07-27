Regulatory News:

Pursuant to its share buy-back program approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting of 19 May 2020 (13th resolution), SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)has concluded a transaction of 10,000 options on own shares (collar). This transaction is aimed at partially hedging the performance shares program maturing in 2023 (the "Program"), approved by the 20th resolution of this General Meeting.

This Program representing a maximum of 200,000 shares, SEB S.A. may conclude same kind of transactions later on, up to the Progam amount, in order to increase its hedging level.

Issuer: SEB S.A. Issuer ID Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Transaction Date: 07/24/2020 Underlying financial instrument ID Code: Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK Option Forward European collar Number of shares: 10,000 shares Maturity: 05/12/2023 Currency: Euro Market: Over The Counter Objective: Hedging of performance shares program maturity 2023

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of more than 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide

