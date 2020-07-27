Regulatory News:

Florence Lonis joins Carmila (Paris:CARM) as General Secretary.

As such, she becomes a member of the Executive Committee.

Florence Lonis, 54, served as Head of Investor Relations and Governance Communications with the Lagardère Group from 2016 until now. Prior to that, she was Head of Legal Affairs at Lagardère Active (media branch), then Group's Deputy General Counsel. Florence also served as Sun Microsystems' Head of Legal Affairs for Southern Europe and Head of Legal Affairs for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Apple.

As well as serving as Carmila's General Secretary, Florence Lonis will manage the company's financial communication and investor relations.

Florence Lonis obtained postgraduate degrees in commercial and tax law from the University of Nancy, and in corporate and commercial law from the University of Bologna (Italy).

This appointment takes effect on 15 July 2020.

Financial Calendar

30 July 2020 (before market opening)2020 half-yearly results

30 July 2020 (2:30 PM):Financial information meeting

23 October 2020 (after market closure): Activity for 2020 third quarter

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at December 31st, 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

