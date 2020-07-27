Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Further information following the press release from Promogim 27-Jul-2020 / 17:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris July 27th, 2020 Further information following the press release from Promogim Following the press release published by Promogim on 24 July 2020, the Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad would like to clarify that there are currently no discussions for bringing together the businesses of the two groups, from an operational or strategic standpoint. This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche Media relations: +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Agence Shadow Infos-invest@ketb.com Alice Polack - +33 (6) 33 71 91 58 alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr Aurélie Vinzent - +33 (6) 58 66 80 49 aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [3]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Further information following the press release from Promogim [4] 1102707 27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1102707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed80b2c1b904364f9fbd568bcbe0473b&application_id=1102707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5ff3686941975856a758b118e604050&application_id=1102707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d556ac91b5e2ff719091ba8140c7152d&application_id=1102707&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

