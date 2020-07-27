Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Neue "Gesunde Zigarette" mit Megadeal! Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.07.2020 | 18:46
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 27

Transaction in Own Shares
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808
27 July 2020
Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 27 July 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 75,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 463.49p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 21,673,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 173,992,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.