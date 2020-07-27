Fabrice Larue appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Completion of the sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of all their shares to Neology Holding

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC)(FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publishers announces that it has been informed today by FLCP Associés through its subsidiary Neology Holding, Société Civile Nabuboto ("Nabuboto") and Innelec Multimedia of the completion today of the sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of all 1,883,219 Focus Home Interactive shares they held, i.e. 35.48% of the capital, to Neology Holding according to the terms and conditions (in particular the price) indicated in the press release issued on July 8, 2020.The Company's Supervisory Board met today to decide on changes in its composition. Neology Holding also acquired today the Focus Home Interactive shares held by the other members of the Supervisory Board, bringing its stake to 37.0%. Following this transaction, Neology Holding has become Focus Home Interactive's new reference shareholder.

The Supervisory Board acknowledged the resignations of Mr Georges Fornay, Mr Christian Tellier and Mrs Claire Wanctin. The Company thanks them for the diligence and professionalism that they demonstrated in their duties. The Supervisory Board also co-opted Mr Fabrice Larue, Mr Tanguy de Franclieu and Mr Christophe Nobileau as members of the Supervisory Board. During this meeting, Mr Fabrice Larue was also appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board replacing Mr Denis Thébaud, resigning from his position of Chairman. The Supervisory Board is composed of four members: the three members who were co-opted following Neology Holding's recommendation and Mr Denis Thébaud.

During the Annual General Meeting, on 22 September 2020, it will be proposed to confirm the nomination to the Supervisory Board of Mr Fabrice Larue, Mr Tanguy de Franclieu and Mr Christophe Nobileau.

To date, Neology Holding does not intend to file a voluntary tender offer for the remaining shares of Focus Home Interactive admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has more than 40 years of experience in the media entertainment, brand and content industries. After serving as CEO of Radio Nostalgie, Fabrice Larue met Bernard Arnault in 1996 who appointed him Chairman of La Tribune, Investir, Radio Classique, and Fred (subsidiaries of LVMH).sector. Fabrice Larue created an investment company in 2000, FIFL, then he acquired the CRM division of the Le Monde group ("Presse Informatique"). In 2007, he founded FLCP and bought Telfrance in 2008, the production company for the series "Plus belle la vie", and then the CAPA agency. On the strength of those acquisitions, Fabrice Larue gathered Telfrance and Capa under the Newen brand in 2010 which, further to the acquisition of 17 Juin Média, became France's leading independent audiovisual production group. He then developed the international "Newen Network" with Globomedia in Spain, TéVé Media Group in Holland and Belgium, Bavaria Film in Germany and Zone 3 in Canada. In 2014, Fabrice Larue also created Neweb, a business unit that brings together companies in the digital sector, such as Les Numériques, Gamekult, CNET, or ZDNet. In 2017, Fabrice Larue continued the international development of Newen with the launch of Versailles Season 3, following the success of the first two seasons which were sold and broadcasted in 135 countries, and the acquisition of the Dutch media group Tuvalu. Fabrice Larue continues to invest in creation and content in particular through FLCP Associés.

Mr Tanguy de Franclieu, member of the Supervisory Board, has a career as an entrepreneur and investor, particularly in the media and healthcare sectors in France and abroad. After starting his career in consulting at Arthur Andersen, he then was an investor in private equity as a Director at 3i Group (from 1997 to 2004). He became an entrepreneur in 2004, first in the healthcare sector (Foncière Sagesse Retraite) and then in the media and entertainment sector from 2007, when he co-founded FLCP with Fabrice Larue. From 2009 to 2018 he was Managing Director of Newen Studios group (audiovisual production with Newen and digital content with Newen) and actively participated in its development in France and abroad. Tanguy de Franclieu is currently Managing Director of FLCP and FLCP Associés. He is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Paris-IX Dauphine

Mr Christophe Nobileau, member of the Supervisory Board, began his career in New York at IBM as an analyst. He then became a manager at Arthur Andersen from 1987 to 1995. In 1996, he continued his career at LVMH, firstly as Chief Financial Officer, then Secretary General of the Desfossés international group, following which he became Managing Director of Victoire Multimédia Informatique, Deputy Managing Director of the watch and jewellery division, and finally Deputy Managing Director Europ@média. From 2000 to 2001, he was Managing Director of System TV. Between 2001 and 2004, he was Managing Director of Financière XV. From 2004 to 2007, he joined the Datem Group as Deputy Managing Director. In 2007, he became Deputy Managing Director of FLCP. From 2009 to 2018, he was Managing Director of the Be Aware Group, Chairman of Studios de Marseille, Managing Director of Capa Développement, Managing Director and then Chairman of the Telfrance Group, Chairman of Newen Distribution and Managing Director of Newen. Since 2014, he has also held the position of Founding Chairman of the audiovisual and digital think tank.

Upcoming event

Event Date 2019-20 Annual General Meeting Tuesday 22 Septembre 2020

About FLCP Associés

FLCP Associés is an entrepreneurial investment company chaired by Mr Fabrice Larue. Its aim is to invest and accompany firms in the medium to long term and deploy ambitious plans. FLCP Associés is controlled by FLCP, a company created by Mr Fabrice Larue, Mr Tanguy de Franclieu, Mr Christophe Nobileau and Mrs Tiphanie Lamy. The partners of FLCP have a specific expertise in the field of media, content and brands. They have been managers and shareholders of Newen Studios, one of the European leaders in audio-visual production and digital content, sold to the TF1 Group in 2018.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations FTI Consulting

Cosme Julien-Madoni

Arnaud de Cheffontaines

Tél?: 33 (0) 1 47 03 68 10

Mail?: fhi@fticonsulting.com

FLCP Associés

Sandra Tricot KBZ Corporate

Tél: +33 (0) 6 65 85 85 65

Mail: stricot@kbzcorporate.com

Press Relations FTI Consulting

Emily Oliver

Rémi Salvador

Tél?: 33 (0) 1 47 03 68 10

Mail?: fhi@fticonsulting.com