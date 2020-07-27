Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: APPROVAL OF THE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PROSPECTUS 27-Jul-2020 / 20:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. APPROVAL OF THE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PROSPECTUS La Plaine Saint Denis, 27 July 2020 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, announces today that it has received from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) approval of the Supplement to the Prospectus relating to the capital increase with maintenance of preferential subscription rights launched on July 17, 2020, approved by the AMF on July 16, 2020 under number 20-351 and under number 20-369, following the publication of its consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2020 and its half-year financial report. In accordance with Article 23 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, a right of withdrawal is granted only to investors who had already agreed to subscribe to the Company's shares issued as part of the capital increase before the publication of the Supplement. The withdrawal period will be open on July 28 and 29, 2020. The methods of implementing the right of withdrawal are specified in the Supplement. Copies of the Supplement are available free of charge at SRP Groupe's head office, 1, rue des Blés, ZAC Montjoie, 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex. The Supplement, as well as the Prospectus, can also be viewed on the Company's website (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people. For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication François de Castelnau, Directeur Grégoire Saint-Marc, financier Relations Investisseurs investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Relations Presse priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Approval of the supplement to the prospectus [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of prospectuses EQS News ID: 1103235 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1103235 27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1575f39a1fd817ff679ca5f06609a822&application_id=1103235&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=348a21078c44064d004984513b6fbe17&application_id=1103235&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

