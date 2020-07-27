Technavio has been monitoring the digital health market and it is poised to grow by USD 207.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increase in the number of M&A activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Health Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Health Market is segmented as below:

Application Wireless Health Mobile Health EHR Telehealth

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Digital Health Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital health market report covers the following areas:

Digital Health Market size

Digital Health Market trends

Digital Health Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing support for digital health from the governments as one of the prime reasons driving the digital health market growth during the next few years.

Digital Health Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital health market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital health market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Health Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital health market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital health market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital health market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Wireless health Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile health Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EHR Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telehealth Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N V

McKesson Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

