Technavio has been monitoring the machine tool market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 1.9 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the machine tool market in India in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of almost 13%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Rising industrial automation in India.

Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

CNC machine tools.

Adoption of 3D printing technology.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising industrial automation in India will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of used machine tools will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising industrial automation in India has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of used machine tools might hamper market growth.

Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Machine Tool Market in India is segmented as below:

Type Metal Cutting Machines Metal Forming Machines

Technology CNC Machine Tools Conventional Machine Tools



Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our machine tool market in India report covers the following areas:

Machine Tool Market in India size

Machine Tool Market in India trends

Machine Tool Market in India industry analysis

This study identifies the adoption of 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the machine tool market growth in India during the next few years.

Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the machine tool market in India, including some of the vendors such as Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the machine tool market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine tool market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the machine tool market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine tool market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine tool market vendors in India

