As workplaces and academic institutions evolve, the 360° smart conference camera keeps distributed teams connected across the globe

Owl Labs, the leader in immersive and collaborative video conferencing technology and services, today announces the launch of the Meeting Owl Pro in the United Kingdom to bring distributed teams together. The Meeting Owl Pro is a smart video conferencing device featuring a 360° camera, mic, and speaker with 1080p resolution and a radius of over 5 meters, allowing for a seamless and fully immersive group meeting experience.

As part of the Meeting Owl product line, the Meeting Owl Pro is the next generation 360° smart conferencing camera. Powered by its proprietary intelligence technology, the Meeting Owl Pro automatically focuses on who is speaking in a room using audio and visual cues. With a 2X sharper camera with 1080p resolution and 2X louder 360° in-room speaker, the smart device is able to create a fully immersive experience for all remote participants involved. The Meeting Owl Pro is compatible with popular web-based video conferencing systems, such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, etc.

The Meeting Owl Pro featuresSmart Zooming that locates and magnifies the person speaking, as well as Smart Mics that equalize in-room speaker volume so quiet voices can be heard more clearly. Additionally, its IT Analytics Suite, The Nest, features Fleet Management to help teams get more out of their meeting spaces.

Upcoming smart collaborative features include:

Q3 2020: New software to bring the whiteboard to remote meeting participants, creatives, and classrooms

New features to support hybrid classrooms, including advanced camera controls and collaboration tools Late 2020: Additional software, in-room and classroom meeting productivity applications

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs states: "Maintaining effective communication, regardless of location, is more crucial than ever. As many employees and students continue to learn and work remotely, whilst others may return to the office or classroom, there's an increased demand in products and services that help productivity and allow blended teams to communicate effectively. We are excited to launch the Meeting Owl Pro to the UK market where decisions are currently being made on the future of the workplace and how to keep teams connected while physically apart."

Owl Labs' products are used by 40,000+ companies in 156 countries across a wide array of categories, including the likes of Ogilvy, Peakon, Prague College, SoulCycle, Glenlyon Norfolk School, Tebulo Robotics, Lancashire County Council and ClearScore.

The Meeting Owl Pro is available for purchase today at a suggested retail price of £999 €1,099. Customers in the United Kingdom may purchase the Meeting Owl Pro on Owl Labs' website, through Amazon or the Owl Labs Authorized Reseller Program. The Meeting Owl Pro is also available to buy in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands via Owl Labs Authorized Reseller Program and Amazon.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees in over 40,000 businesses globally. The company's products use emerging technology and AI to bring teams and students together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, The Meeting Owl line of products, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent and equalize the traditional meeting experience. Learn more about the company and the Work From Anywhere Movement at www.owllabs.com.

