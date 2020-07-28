Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis nominates Virginie Duperat-Vergne as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Arcadis nominates Virginie Duperat-Vergne as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Peter Oosterveer available for re-appointment as CEO in 2021

Amsterdam, 28 July 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated Virginie Duperat-Vergne (1975) for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, as the successor to Sarah Kuijlaars, who left Arcadis effective 4 March, 2020.

The Supervisory Board is also pleased to announce that Peter Oosterveer remains available for re-appointment as CEO when his current term expires in 2021. This ensures that Arcadis is led by an experienced and talented team with a long-term commitment to deliver upon the strategy for 2021-2023 to be announced in November 2020.

The Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Ms. Duperat-Vergne as CFO and member of the Executive Board at an extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 14 September 2020.

CFO nomination

Ms. Duperat-Vergne is a seasoned Finance Executive with international experience. She has been deeply involved in a variety of complex business projects including M&A, integration, business transformation and strategy execution during her career. She is known for her leadership, strong finance and accounting expertise and her focus on people development.

She was the Chief Financial Officer of the publicly listed Gemalto, prior to the acquisition of Gemalto by the Thales Group. Before joining Gemalto, Ms. Duperat-Vergne was Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Senior Leadership Team at TechnipFMC. She started her career in 1997 as an external auditor and spent more than 10 years at Arthur Andersen, then Ernst & Young (now EY) before joining Canal+ as Compliance Officer for Accounting Standards. Ms. Duperat-Vergne holds the French nationality and has a master's degree in finance and management from the Toulouse Business School. She is also Independent Board Member and the Audit Committee Chairperson of Elior Group, a leading operator in catering and support services which is publicly listed on Euronext Paris.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO Arcadis: "I am delighted that Virginie has decided to join Arcadis and convinced that she will help drive Arcadis to the next level together with the Executive Leadership Team. I look forward to working with her to advance Arcadis' strategic priorities."

Niek Hoek, chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Virginie is an excellent business driven finance leader and we look forward to welcoming her to Arcadis as CFO. Her proven track record in the project services industry and her broad international experience in finance leadership roles make her very well qualified to serve as CFO of Arcadis. We are also very pleased that Peter Oosterveer has committed to remain available for re-appointment as CEO of Arcadis for a next term. This, together with the nomination of Virginie, will ensure long-term continuity in the Executive Board of Arcadis."





