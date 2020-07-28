Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

28 July 2020

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard M. Bird as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Howard Bird is an internationally experienced Professional Geoscientist (gold, diamonds, platinum and base metals) and has over 30 years' diverse junior and senior mining company exploration, development and mining experience, including over 15 years at senior executive management level.

Mr. Bird has a strong background in both European and North American marketing, capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. Mr. Bird was the Senior Vice President of Exploration and Geology at TSX listed Brigus Gold Corp. and has a proven track record contributing to significant company value added growth with new business development, merger and acquisition, and new deposit exploration discovery success.

Mr Bird's exploration discovery success, development and production included the discovery of three new gold deposits at the Grey Fox Project in Canada and, as part of the corporate development team at Brigus Gold, adding the acquisitions of the Black Fox producing mine, near Timmins, Ontario and the Box mine deposit in northern Saskatchewan.

Prior to Brigus Gold, Howard was the Senior Vice President of Global Exploration for SouthernEra Resources Ltd., the Senior Project Geologist for Noranda Inc. and International Corona Resources, working within the prolific Abitibi, Hemlo, and Michipicoten gold camps in Canada.

While at SouthernEra, Mr. Bird's added responsibility included Vice President, Global Exploration for TSX listed Southern Platinum, and a member of the team that brought the Messina (Limpopo) Platinum mine into production in South Africa. Howard has extensive international geological knowledge working in Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and many parts of Africa.

He is an active member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (P.Geo.), and the Prospectors and Developers Association. Howard is also a Non-Executive Director of Karelian Diamond Resources plc.

Regulatory disclosures

The following information is disclosed in accordance with rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Howard Michael Bird (aged 58) holds, or has held in the past 5 years, the following directorships and partnerships:

Current directorships / partnerships Former directorships / partnerships within past five years Karelian Diamond Resources plc Antler Gold Inc.

Howard does not have a shareholding in Conroy.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am very pleased that Howard Bird, with his wide experience of the gold industry, and in particular of successful exploration and gold mine development, has joined the Board as a non-executive director. I look forward to Howard's input into the Company's gold exploration programmes in Ireland and Finland and the development of a gold mine at Clontibret in Co Monaghan."

