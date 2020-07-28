Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global compound semiconductor, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been adopted by KOIZUMI Lighting Technology Corp. ("Koizumi"), a traditional Japanese lighting company, for use in lights for children's rooms and living rooms. SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are optimized to support healthy circadian rhythms based on natural sunlight, under which all animals and plants on the earth have evolved over 3.9 billion years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005877/en/

Fig. 1. SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs adopted by Koizumi for children's room lighting (Photo: Business Wire)

In designing their children's room lighting systems, Koizumi has adopted the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which have been recognized as an innovative technology that produces light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight by a total of ten global lighting awards held in Korea, Europe, China, and the US. The SunLike Series LEDs have three beneficial effects in contrast to conventional LEDs: Eye Better protection from myopia in children; Study Better support for students' learning and concentration; and Sleep Better improvement in sleep quality.

Based on the results of a comprehensive sleep study conducted by Professor Christian Cajochen and his colleagues at the University of Basel in Switzerland, LED light sources with the same measured intensity and correlated color temperature (CCT), but different spectral output, can have different effects on human behavior and physiology. The study, published in the Journal of Lighting Research Technology on March 24, 2019, found "evidence that daylight [natural spectrum] LED solution has beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity in healthy volunteers."

According to the results of a study done by the Bio-Information Laboratory of Seoul National University Hospital in July of 2018, SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been shown to reduce eye discomfort and improve sleep patterns.

In addition, Michael W. Young, Jeffrey C. Hall, and Michael Rosbash, the recipients of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2017, discovered the molecular mechanism of circadian rhythm, which governs biological clock based on a 24-hour cycle that regulates sleep, eating behavior, and metabolism.

Improved sleep has recently become more important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various studies show that high sleep quality can boost immunity, enhancing the ability to resist a particular infection or toxin.

"Our SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are an advanced technology that has achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as a safe light source with no photo-biological risks. In particular, it helps improve eye comfort and concentration for children," said a representative at Seoul Semiconductor.

Introduced in June 2017, the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are an advanced light source that combines the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor with Toshiba Materials' TRI-R technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition "The light closest to the sun for human well-being" as its original concept. The sunlight spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. TRI-R is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., LTD.

SunLike Recognitions

Date Awards Location 1 2018 Mar. Product of the Year Award 2018 from Elektronik Magazine EU 2 Apr. The Top 10 MUST SEE Products at 2018 Edison Award US 3 Aug. Industry Recognition in 2018 IES Progress Report US 4 Sep. Best Application Technology at LpS Award 2018 EU 5 Oct. Top 15 Engineering Technology by the National Academy of Engineering of Korea KR 6 Nov. The Most Creative LED Technology Award in OFweek China LED Lighting Awards 2018 CN 7 Nov. 2019 "Top 10 Product" for Sustainable Construction from BuildingGreen US 8 Nov. Enabling Technology of the Year at Lux Award 2018 EU 9 2019 May A Winner of the Lighting Solution at German Innovation Award 2019 EU 10 Jun. Korean President's Award at International LED EXPO 2019 KR

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 10,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005877/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Inc.

North America

Andrew Smith

Tel: +1 (901) 831-6614

Email: andrew.smith@seoulsemicon.com

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jeonghee Kim

Tel: +82-70-4391-8311

Email: jeonghee.kim@seoulsemicon.com