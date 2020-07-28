Sleep Sophie Equipment Company Defines Adjustable Bed Benefits To Improve Sleep Quality And Other Sleep Solutions

Australian-owned Sophie offers high-quality adjustable beds, designed to provide solutions to up to one in every two Australian adults suffering from poor quality sleep. With the many adverse effects of sleep deprivation, the company offers a Sleep Revolution.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Sleep Sophie is a line of high-quality products, including adjustable beds and pillows. The signature adjustability features include LED lighting with a back-up battery, pre-saved positions, and several memory buttons. USB connectivity and charging are built-in. Customers can depend on friendly and local technical support from the family company. Australian-owned Sophie offers high-quality adjustable beds, designed to provide solutions to up to one in every two Australian adults suffering from poor quality sleep.

Several benefits come from continued usage of the Sophie beds. These include natural sleep solutions for Whole Body Vibration Therapy to reduce the level of pain in the body, leading to better sleep solutions. For those suffering from edema, vibration therapy can reduce excess fluid, such as lymphatic or vascular edema fluid. Musculoskeletal pain can be reduced through the use of Premiere Plus adjustable beds. These features may assist in the mobilisation of joints. Vibration therapy may also help to benefit oxygen and blood flow in the circulatory system.

More details are available at https://www.sleepsophie.com.au/

The elegant appearance of the electrically adjustable base design is fully functional. Some of the outstanding features include customisable foot and head elevations, with memory positions that come pre-set or can be reprogrammed to suit the individual. The entire body can be treated to a luxurious vibration therapy. Under-bed LED lighting is both a safety feature and an aesthetic benefit. The beds include adjustable leg heights for convenience in bed-making and USB charging ports to keep cellphone available and charged. All these features combine to offer superior benefits for a fraction of the price of Sophie's largest competitors.

Improving sleep quality results in a more effective workday, as well as improved overall health and productivity. Spine, neck, and hip alignment can benefit from finding and remembering the right combination of head and foot elevations.

The Sophie team provides support staff for specific help. The company also provides free, fast delivery and installation when an adjustable bed is purchased directly from Sophie. Since late in 2018, Sophie engineers have been working to create improved sleep products that benefit health and mobility.

Media Contact

Name: Nathan Kerrins

Company: Sophie

Address: Australia

Phone: 1300 9 SLEEP (1300 975 337)

Email: admin@sleepsophie.com.au

SOURCE: Sophie

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599179/Sleep-Sophie-Equipment-Company-Defines-Adjustable-Bed-Benefits-To-Improve-Sleep-Quality-And-Other-Sleep-Solutions