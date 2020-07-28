VPS Hosting By Knownhost For Secure And Affordable Green Hosting That Offers On-Demand Scalability And Unmatched Speed For Customers

Since 2006, Knownhost has offered dependable and cost-effective web hosting solutions. Managed VPS hosting provided by Knownhost offers high-speed SSD performance, easy upgrades, and full root access plus control. Knownhost serves customers in more than 150 countries.

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / According to announcements released by Knownhost, VPS hosting provided by it helps businesses to impress visitors and the search engines. The different managed VPS hosting packages available cater to small and large businesses. They are a budget-friendly way to get ahead of the competition by offering a satisfying experience to visitors to the website.

The four packages on offer - Basic, Standard, Professional, and Premium - provide DDoS protection at no extra charges. Such security is extremely important for eCommerce sites that may otherwise be left vulnerable to financial losses and loss of brand value. Free SSL certification guarantees additional protection.

Customers can rely on instant upgrades without any impact on business. Migrating from one VPS plan to another or from VPS to dedicated hosting is achieved smoothly with no downtime or database migration issues. With 15 years in the industry and customers across 150 countries, Knownhost is a dependable web hosting provider with a reputation for excellent customer service. It operates hundreds of servers in four data centers in Europe and America.

The business has invested in high-quality hardware to ensure orderly and timely allocation of resources and maximum uptime. The enterprise-grade equipment is based on Dual Hex-Core Xeons that use RAID 10 storage arrays. A 30-day, money-back guarantee back all VPS hosting packages. Knownhost is managed by experienced professionals who have ensured a high level of service and customer satisfaction by utilizing high-bandwidth providers for dependable connectivity anywhere in the world.

For more information, go to https://www.knownhost.com/managed-vps.html

The managed VPS hosting plans at Knownhost offer everything SMBs and budding entrepreneurs need to set up a website best suited for achieving their business objectives. Customers can choose from cPanel, DirectAdmin, and other control panels of their choice. Businesses and agencies can also resell hosting and earn money.

Knownhost supports them with easy-to-use billing solutions. Partners can brand their servers with no mention of Knownhost. It's an attractive deal for agencies and marketers that offer hosting as a part of their product or service mix. Businesses that need superfast page loads can avail LiteSpeed and LSCache for a small monthly charge. The performance boost delivered helps customers go one up on the competition by ensuring a superior online experience to site visitors.

Backups are included as a part of the standard offering at no extra charge. These are set up from the beginning when the VPS is configured. The backups are run automatically, on schedule, and stored off-server for easy restoration of data should a catastrophic loss occur. Two dedicated IPv4 addresses are provided with every SSD VPS plan.

VPS hosting by Knownhost, both managed and unmanaged, can be used for running applications, hosting websites, SaaS applications, and much more. It's a value-for-money proposition. Customer support at Knownhost is available to help one decide the best VPS hosting for a given requirement.

Media Contact

Name: Daniel Pearson

Company: Knownhost

Phone: 1-866-332-9894

Address: 1625 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S, Birmingham, AL 35205, United States

Email: sales@knownhost.com

Website: https://www.knownhost.com/managed-vps.html

SOURCE: Knownhost

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599180/VPS-Hosting-By-Knownhost-For-Secure-And-Affordable-Green-Hosting-That-Offers-On-Demand-Scalability-And-Unmatched-Speed-For-Customers