At the request of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB equity right TO 1 B will be traded on First North as from July 28, 2020. Security name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB TO1 -------------------------------------------- Short name: PHLOG TO1 B -------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014609012 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200010 -------------------------------------------- Issue price: a cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from July 26, 2021 through August 6, 2021, however, the subscription price may amount to a maximum of SEK 12 and a minimum the quote value for Pharmacolog's shares. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 9 August 2021-20 August 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 13 August 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.