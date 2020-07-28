American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases List of IRA Investment Options

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / What are the IRA investment options for an investor that turns to a Self-Directed IRA? With self-direction, an investor can use retirement funds to invest in a wide variety of assets, including real estate, tax liens, precious metals, private notes, and more. But that "and more" can sometimes throw investors off. That is why a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, recently tackled the various types of asset classes available to investors who use a Self-Directed IRA.

The post outlines the different asset classes, and even explores some beyond the typical "real estate and precious metals" often thrown out by Self-Directed IRA administration firms as reasons to use a Self-Directed IRA. For instance, an investor can also use a Single Member LLC within a Self-Directed IRA to utilize a process known as a Checkbook IRA to make fast investments with retirement funds.

Since the IRS does restrict what types of assets are allowable within a retirement account, but allows a broad range of available asset classes, investors who choose a Self-Directed IRA have a lot of freedom of choice. As the post notes, that includes investing in Single Member LLCs, precious metals, private companies, private lending, joint ventures and partnerships, real estate, and even brokerage accounts. For an investor who simply wants more control over their own private investment decisions, a Self-Directed IRA with a brokerage account allows for "mainstream" style investments, too. They are not all "alternative" asset classes, as the post notes.

"Investors have a lot of options with their IRAs," said Jim Hitt of American IRA. "This kind of post is there to remind people that they have all sorts of choices when they determine their own retirement investment strategy. And many of those asset classes can provide significant hedges and diversification for someone who already has a lot of money in traditional investing arrangements."

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms).

