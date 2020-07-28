'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer 28-Jul-2020 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement[1] of a significant fact on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 1.8. Date 27.07.2020 of the event about which the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Type of organization that acquired the issuer's voting shares: the issuer. 2.2. Object of acquisition: the issuer's voting shares. 2.3. Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registered non-documentary shares, international securities identification number (ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. 2.4. Number of the issuer's voting shares acquired by the relevant organization: 218,379 shares. 2.5. Grounds for acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: the judgments of the Surgut municipal court of Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra in civil cases No. 2-3122/2020, No. 2-3124/2020, No. 2-3125/2020, No. 2-3126/2020, No. 2-3129/2020, No. 2-3130/2020, No. 2-3131/2020, No. 2-3132/2020, No. 2-3133/2020, No. 2-3135/2020, No. 2-3136/2020, No. 2-3137/2020 dated 18.03.2020 which entered into force on 21.04.2020. 2.6. Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before the acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 361,600 shares. 2.7. Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after the acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 579,979 shares. 2.8. Date of acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: 22.07.2020. 2.9. Date on which the issuer became aware of its acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 27.07.2020. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 27 July 2020 STAMP =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 78271 EQS News ID: 1103433 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=1103433&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

