Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce the immediate availability of all Aires products on Amazon.com as well as the launch of Aires products on eBay.com later this week.

Aires announced their launch on Amazon.ca on February 14, 2020, and while the Company has enjoyed success promoting their products on the Canadian side of Amazon, this new launch on Amazon.com provides the Company with direct access to a much larger market of potential customers in the United States.

Having products available on Amazon.com gives Aires access to a massive audience of millions of U.S.A. based customers, boosting the Company's visibility and exposure in the large U.S. market, all while reducing transactional friction (in the form of higher shipping fees and long shipping wait times from Canada). Ultimately, this provides Aires with the opportunity to earn more repeat business even without any direct marketing.

With $232 billion in net sales annually, Amazon is the most dominant online store in existence today. In fact, Forbes reported in May that Amazon had surpassed Walmart to become the world's largest retailer.

In the U.S. alone, Amazon controls 45% of the ecommerce market share. That's up from 34% in 2016 and expected to eclipse 50% by 2021 (Source: https://www.bigcommerce.com/blog/

amazon-competitors/top-ecommerce-competitors-for-amazon)

Aires will implement a new digital marketing campaign, using all the tools that Amazon can offer, such as Sponsored Products Ads and Keyword-targeted advertisements, Coupon and Promotions, etc. This strategic approach will increase the demand, and the organic growth, allowing Aires to convert "exposure into revenue".

In addition, eBay.com has more than 180 million shoppers worldwide, and with the Aires launch on the platform later this week this will also give Aires access to a massive audience, boosting visibility and awareness of Aires products and technology for potential customers.

The eBay application is used by 35% of all U.S. mobile users and Aires will be included in the top-selling category "Electronics & Accessories", which makes up 17% of all items sold on eBay.

By listing their products on eBay.com, Aires will have access to the United States which is eBay's strongest market, making up more than 70% of eBay's traffic. For perspective, Canada makes up just 1.84% of traffic on the website.

By selling on eBay, Aires will be able to reach new customers far and wide, while also strengthening the connection with our core business in the EMF-EMR community.

Dimitry Serov commented "While our sales growth to date has met our expectations and Aires is enjoying strong growth, it was clear that Aires needed to get exposure on the larger dot com platforms. Launching on Amazon.com and eBay.com are both significant milestones for the Company. We are aggressively working towards getting on all the largest dot com sites."

About Amazon

Amazon is a titan of e-commerce and is the go-to site for online shoppers and merchants alike. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews. (Source: https://ir.aboutamazon.com/overview/default.aspx).

About Ebay.com

Started in 1995, eBay has become one of the most popular online marketplaces for sellers to market and sell their goods today. The eBay application is the third-most popular mobile shopping app among shoppers in the U.S., behind ecommerce giant Amazon's and Walmart's mobile apps, which are used by 80 percent and 43.8 percent of US mobile users respectively. eBay operates in 190 markets around the world.

About American Aires Inc. American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. Aires has launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name "Airestech" for use on almost all consumer electronic devices. The Company has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that scales easily as sales grow. Since launching in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth. The company has been aggressively building out their ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 10,000 shipments a day, as well as recent customer service center agreements. Strategically placed fulfillment centers have been secured to ensure prompt delivery around the globe (see PR Jan. 31, 2020). With the launch of 5G networks around the world this year, we are seeing an increase of news, reports and leading health organizations discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful rays. Aires products are the solution. www.airestech.com

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com



For further information please contact:



Investor Cubed Inc.:



Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

