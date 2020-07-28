A French-Italian research group has shown that BIPV facades on buildings can cause a 'darkening' effect by reducing light reflectance on nearby installations, dragging down energy production by 11%. The 'urban heat island effect' can also weigh on PV system performance, the researchers said.Scientists at Italy's University of Genova and France's Savoie Mont Blanc University have conducted a study to assess the performance of building-integrated PV (BIPV) facades in urban environments. The researchers are trying to understand how urban morphology and microclimates affect solar facade performance. ...

