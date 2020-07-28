Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
28.07.20
08:06 Uhr
6,030 Euro
-0,050
-0,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0306,05011:57
PR Newswire
28.07.2020 | 10:27
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon to publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2020 on Tuesday, 4 August 2020 approximately at 9 am EEST

HELSINKI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2020 on Tuesday, 4 August 2020 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:

https://citycon.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 333 300 08 04

Participants from the US +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 30257649#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 28 July 2020

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-publish-its-half-yearly-report-for-january-june-2020-on-tuesday--4-august-2020-approximat,c3160598

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.