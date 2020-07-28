Spanish energy company Iberdrola plans to build a 100 MW solar park, a storage facility, and a hydrogen production station in Puertollano, central Spain. The €150 million project is scheduled to be operational next year.From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola and Spain's largest fertilizer supplier, Fertiberia, plan to build Europe's largest hydrogen station to be powered by clean energy. The €150 million project will be located in Puertollano, central Spain. It is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2021. The Spanish energy giant will oversee the production of green hydrogen from 100% renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...