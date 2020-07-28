HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Fitch affirms B+ (Stable) 28-Jul-2020 / 11:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Fitch Affirms HMS Group Rating of "B+" and Stable Outlook Moscow, Russia July 28, 2020 HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that Fitch Ratings affirms JSC HMS Group's Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)s of "B+", the outlook "Stable". The rating reflects HMS' "forecast sustainable operating performance supported by the healthy order book, leading market position, strong customer base, comfortable liquidity and an expected gradual oil price recovery in the medium term." The full text of Fitch's press release is available on the agency's website [1]. For more information, please, contact: Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 78330 EQS News ID: 1103591 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5693976d07d234102e972b2162632e7&application_id=1103591&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

