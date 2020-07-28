1Spatial's AGM statement confirms that trading has remained resilient. Ongoing projects have continued largely as planned and, despite protracted decision cycles in some areas, a healthy level of new business has been secured. It is too early to say that the company will emerge unscathed from a COVID-19 downturn (we are not reinstating forecasts at this stage), but it remains confident in the long-term outlook, has ample cash on the balance sheet and scope to reduce costs if needed.

