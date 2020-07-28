Swingers City and Swingers West End to reopen September 22nd - tickets now on sale

- Both London venues will open on Tuesday 22nd September

- Tickets available online

- COVID safe measures have been put in place throughout the venues

- Discover NEW crazy golf holes and features

- New packages for groups for work teams looking to reunite, work and socialise

LONDON, July 28. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the news that fans of competitive socialising have been waiting for… Swingers is set to re-open its doors with a new, improved experience.

Swingers believe that nothing brings people together like a little competition - and after a few long months apart from friends and family, their two beautiful London venues are the perfect places to reunite and get competitive. So round up all the friends and colleagues as they'll be throwing open the doors to Swingers City and Swingers West End on Tuesday 22nd September. Crazy golf tickets available now online for dates from 22nd September until the end of November. Christmas dates will go on sale soon.

To provide all guests with the best and the safest experience possible, they have a raft of measures in place to ensure that they meet all of the COVID safe guidelines. Swingers will make sure that their guests have room to socially distance across their spacious 20,000 sq. ft venues and they've developed a brand new web app that combines food and drink ordering capability with an online scorecard and a track and trace form. The Swingers team have been given COVID safe training and are committed to maintaining the highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene in all guest and staff areas.

Swingers have put the time they have been closed to good use and are pleased to announce some major crazy golf course improvements across both venues. Each one of the four courses have been revamped with a number of stunning new moving installations including clocktowers, waterwheels, carousels and ferris wheels. Each moving part is an obstacle for crazy golfers to get past, testing their putting skills and timing to the millisecond. The final coat of paint is being applied to these course features right now - they will be releasing photos of them soon.

In a small recognition of the amazing work done by keyworkers throughout the pandemic, Swingers will be offering all NHS workers a complimentary cocktail during the first 4 weeks of opening, at both City and West End venues.

Conscious of the changing needs of people living, working and socialising in London, Swingers have created a new package for teams of people who perhaps aren't currently working from the office but who want to get together for a meeting and to socialise. The Team Set at £45 per person gives a group of people use of a private room for 2 hours, street food, dessert, soft drinks, meeting equipment and a round of crazy golf.

Swingers world-class cocktail menu will be available to keep thirsty crazy golfers well hydrated and the current line-up of the capital's greatest street food vendors will be back bringing tacos and nachos from Breddos Tacos, epic burgers from Patty&Bun, delicious pizzas from Pizza Pilgrims and Made of Dough, and the finest gelato in town from Hackney Gelato.

Tickets can be booked online: https://swingers.club

Swingers West End

15 John Prince's Street

London W1G 0AB



E: WestEndEvents@SwingersLDN.com



Swingers City

8 Brown's Building

London EC3A 8AL



E: CityEvents@SwingersLDN.com



T: 020 3846 3222

W: https://swingers.club