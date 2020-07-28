The "Europe Composite LPG Cylinder Market By Product (Type III and Type IV), By Size (0 to 5 Kg, 6 to 10 Kg, and 11 Kg Above), By Application (Kitchen Domestic Use, Transportation, Recreational Use, and Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Composite LPG Cylinder Market is expected to reach around USD250 million by 2025. Composite LPG cylinders are produced by standardly designed composition of helically woven fibres and resins. The growth of the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market can be attributed to properties of LPG cylinders such as 100% recyclability, lightweight, translucence, superior UV resistance and most importantly its explosion resistive nature which makes composite LPG cylinder a better alternative to standard LPG containers. In addition to this, attractive appearance of composite LPG cylinder is leading to preference change of the consumers over conventional heavy steel cylinders having inconvenient shape. This is further anticipated to give a healthy push to the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market over the coming years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market.

To classify and forecast the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market based on product, size, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the region. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The author calculated the market size of the European Composite LPG Cylinder Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Europe Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index

4.4. Germany Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.5. United Kingdom Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.6. France Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.7. Russia Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.8. Spain Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.9. Italy Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

4.10. Poland Composite LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Hexagon Composites

7.2. Aburi Composites

7.3. Amtrol-Alfa

7.4. Time Technoplast Ltd.

7.5. Metal Mate

7.6. ALAMAN Gas Cylinders

7.7 Worthington Industries

7.8. Maurya Udyog Limited

7.9 Sahamitr Pressure Container

7.10. Metal Mate Co., Ltd.

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. About Us Disclaimer

